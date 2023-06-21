Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi go all the way back to their teenage years, being friends and teammates on countless Argentina national team sides from U-20’s, Olympic rosters, and senior squads. Aguero was forced to retire after the discovery of a cardiac issue in his first few games for Barcelona in 2021.

Lionel Messi is getting ready to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. Messi could make as much as $50-60 million yearly only on salary according to a report.

After Messi is done at Inter Miami his best friend El Kun Aguero has some big plans for the Argentine World Cup winner. Those plans are the Kings League.

Aguero wants Messi in the Kings League

Talking to ESPN, Aguero stated, “We haven’t spoken about it. I think it’s a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us,” Aguero who is the owner of Kunisports.

The Kings League is a 7 vs 7 a side created by former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique. The final of the Kings League was attended by 92,500 fans at the Camp Nou in March of 2023.

The Kings League also has unorthodox rules such as an MLS shootout style definition from the center circle and “jokers” or mystery players that can enter the game once during the match.

The Kings League has appealed to a young demographic and has been hugely successful in attendance and online streaming, “It’s different to how I experienced the game as a professional. It’s more about having fun and entertaining people. There are novelty cards and we put on a bit of a show to entertain. It’s very different to traditional football”, Aguero added.