Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce and Anderlecht will face off against in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Here’s a breakdown for fans in the U.S., covering the kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details, including TV and streaming options.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht online in the US on Paramount+]

Fenerbahce and Anderlecht are set for an intriguing showdown between two evenly matched sides. Fenerbahce narrowly secured their qualification after a 2-2 draw against FC Midtjylland, finishing as the final team to advance with 10 points despite being the favorites.

Having flirted with elimination, the Turkish side now aims to capitalize on their second chance. Anderlecht, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing loss to Hoffenheim, a team already out of contention, which cost the Belgians a top-eight finish. They now face the challenge of taking down Fenerbahce as they push for a spot in the round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht match be played?

Fenerbahce will take on Anderlecht this Thursday, February 13, for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Francis Amuzu of Anderlecht – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between Fenerbahce and Anderlecht match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+. Other options: TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.