Although Serio Ramos has missed a grand part of the season due to injury, he reportedly would opt to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the ongoing season.

Although Sergio Ramos is aware that his move to Paris Saint-Germain has not yet met expectations, he intends to stay at the club for the next season, according to French publication RMC Sport. The experienced Spaniard's time in Paris hasn't gone as planned, and his position at Parc des Princes has been up in the air.

Due to a persistent right calf injury he picked up shortly after moving to France from Real Madrid last summer, the Spaniard has only appeared in four league games thus far.

RMC Sport have been informed by the defender's entourage that he intends to remain in order to "prove that he can still win trophies." The club and the defender will meet to examine the matter, and then a mutual decision will be taken.

Sergio Ramos not giving up on PSG

After 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, the experienced centre-back signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer and has already completed two weeks of training.

For Sunday's clash match against Lorient, Ramos is likely to make his comeback to the team after missing the last two months with an injury. So far this season, he has appeared in only five games, none of which have taken place in the UEFA Champions League.