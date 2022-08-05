Sevilla will play against Cadiz in what will be a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In another of the 2022 pre-season summer friendly club games, these two Spanish teams, Sevilla and Cadiz, will face against each other at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The two teams seek to arrive in the best way for what will be a new season where, of course, both will have very different objectives. On the Cadiz side, they are saved from relegation in 2021/2022, so in this 2022/2023 they will try to find something a little more ambitious, such as trying to qualify for an international cup.

Sevilla was one of the best in La Liga last season, and they are looking to continue growing and have more ambitious goals. For much of La Liga they were the only team to fight Real Madrid for first place. In addition, they will play in the UEFA Champions League, so this will be another tournament in which they will try to go far, just as Villarreal did in the last edition.

Sevilla vs Cadiz: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will face Cadiz in this 2022 summer friendly game this Saturday, August 6 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in Sevilla Spain.

Mexico: 2 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Spain: 9 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Cadiz: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: facebook Watch, YouTube

Mexico: TVC Deportes

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV, SFC TV

United States: ESPN+

