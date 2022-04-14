Sevilla and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Sevilla are set to come up against Real Madrid at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the Matchday 32 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 156th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 83 occasions so far; Sevilla have grabbed a triumph 45 times to this day, and a great number of even 27 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 28, 2021, when the Madrid side secured a roughly earned 2-1 home win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 32 game between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Sevilla and Real Madrid in the 32nd round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.