Real Madrid will visit Sheriff for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+.

The visitors are coming to this match atop of Group D standings with nine points and the qualification in hand. After their 1-2 loss to Sheriff at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti’s side has recovered itself with two convincing wins against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, after an impressive start of the tournament with two consecutives wins, Sheriff were atop of the group but two defeats in a row against Inter Milan have them now in the third place of the table. Can they pull off another major upset against Los Blancos?

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET).

Location: Sheriff Sports Complex, Tiraspol, Moldova.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Storylines

Sheriff won their only previous encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu two months ago (2-1). Jasurbek Yakhshiboev and Sebastien Thill scored for the visitors, while Karim Benzema put the temporary 1-1 from the penalty spot.

How to watch or live stream Sheriff vs Real Madrid in the US

The match between Sheriff and Real Madrid for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. You can also watch it on PrendeTV.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Real Madrid are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -460, while Sheriff have odds of +1200. A tie would end up in a +550 payout.

FanDuel Sheriff +1200 Tie +550 Real Madrid -460

*Odds by FanDuel