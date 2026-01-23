MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, NY Mets get reality check on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal

The New York Mets and New York Yankees entered the winter with different paths but a shared urgency to close the gap with baseball’s elite. After the Mets swung a major trade for Freddy Peralta, attention quickly shifted to whether another frontline arm could be in play across New York.

One name surfaced immediately: Tarik Skubal, the Detroit Tigers’ left-handed ace and one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. With both New York clubs seeking rotation upgrades, speculation intensified around whether either organization would be willing—or able—to meet Detroit’s price.

According to New York Post columnistJon Heyman, brief exploratory talks made it clear that the Tigers’ asking price was far beyond what either New York club was prepared to offer. Detroit, firmly in a competitive window, had little incentive to move its ace.

“Tarik Skubal is super elite, and the Tigers are well within their rights to expect a huge return,” Heyman wrote. “After brief talks, the Yankees and Mets quickly figured they have no chance.” He added that Detroit’s recent roster moves signal a clear intention to contend, not rebuild.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers delivers the pitch against the Mariners. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Are the Yankees doing enough after standing pat?

While the Yankees moved quickly to retain Cody Bellinger, critics have questioned whether that alone meaningfully improves a team that fell short in October. On SNY, analyst Sal Licata voiced frustration with what he views as organizational complacency.

“The idea shouldn’t be to stay the same and hope for the best,” Licata said. “It should be to get better, especially when you fell far short of your goals a year ago.” He pointed to division rivals making tangible upgrades while New York largely stood still.

What does this mean moving forward?

With Skubal staying in Detroit and the elite pitching market thinning, both the Mets and Yankees appear set to rely on internal solutions rather than headline-grabbing additions.

As spring training approaches, the question is no longer who New York can acquire—but whether what they already have will be enough to keep pace in an increasingly competitive American League and National League landscape.