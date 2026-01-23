Andy Reid and Chiefs sign 2x Super Bowl champion to help Patrick Mahomes in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that Eric Bieniemy will return as offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Following Matt Nagy’s departure, Andy Reid has found the ideal replacement in a key position on his coaching staff.

Through social media, the Chiefs made the long-awaited announcement for their fans. “A familiar face at offensive coordinator. Eric Bieniemy is back in Kansas City. Let’s get to work.”

The objective for Bieniemy is very clear. Revamp an offense surrounded by uncertainty. It is still unknown whether Patrick Mahomes will be ready for the start of the 2026 season, Travis Kelce has not decided his future, and young receivers like Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice have not met expectations. In addition, they do not have a star running back.

Chiefs confirm new coach for 2026

Eric Bieniemy has a long history with the Chiefs. He was the running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 and then took on the role of offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022. At that point, he looked for something new in his career and signed on as the Commanders’ OC for the 2023 season.

Eric Bieniemy signs with Chiefs

In 2024, still without receiving head coaching offers despite his quality, Eric Bieniemy embarked on an adventure in college football as UCLA’s offensive coordinator. However, that stint was a total failure.

In 2025, in an under-the-radar hire, Bieniemy was signed by the Chicago Bears as running backs coach on Ben Johnson’s staff. His work was remarkable with players like Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift. A key factor in Caleb Williams having one of the best offenses in the NFC.

Now, with the Chiefs deciding not to renew Matt Nagy’s contract, Eric Bieniemy returns home looking to rediscover the best version of Patrick Mahomes. A formula that was once huge to building a dynasty.