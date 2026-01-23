Inter Miami confirm ninth signing of the offseason as Lionel Messi’s side prepare to defend MLS Cup

Lionel Messi has already secured his place in Inter Miami history after leading the franchise to its first-ever MLS Cup title last season. As preseason begins, the Herons are preparing to defend their crown and have officially announced another addition to the squad—marking their eighth new arrival of a busy winter window.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Luis Barraza as a Free Agent with a contract through June 2027, with an extension option until June 2028,” Inter Miami confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

The American-born goalkeeper of Mexican descent joins Inter Miami following the 2025 season with D.C. United, where he made 24 appearances, recording four clean sheets and one assist. Barraza also previously featured for New York City FC, making 30 appearances and tallying six shutouts.

Beyond his MLS experience, the New Mexico native previously spent time in the USL Championship on loan with the Oakland Roots. Barraza brings championship pedigree to South Florida, having been part of the NYCFC squads that won the MLS Cup in 2021 and the Campeones Cup in 2022—the two major trophies of his professional career thus far.

Competition in the Inter Miami goal

The 29-year-old established himself as the primary starter for D.C. United last season, but he will face stiff competition in Fort Lauderdale to secure a place in the starting team this year.

In addition to the marquee signing of Dayne St. Clair—the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year with Minnesota United—Inter Miami recently confirmed the re-signed of fellow MLS Cup-winning keeper Rocco Rios Novo. With reports indicating the contract termination of veteran Argentine Oscar Ustari, Barraza is expected to provide critical depth as the third option on the roster.

However, Inter Miami face a grueling schedule this year. In addition to their MLS title defense, Javier Mascherano’s side will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup. This heavy fixture list suggests Barraza will likely see opportunities as Mascherano looks to rotate his squad across multiple competitions.

With the official arrival of Barraza, Inter Miami have now secured nine reinforcements during a high-profile transfer window. Alongside Barraza, the Herons’ 2026 roster will be bolstered by Tadeo Allende, Rocco Rios Novo, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilón, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter.

