Chiefs lose longtime coach for 2026 as Andy Reid assistant is officially out of the team

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced that Matt Nagy will no longer be the team’s offensive coordinator. “Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy!”

Nagy joined the Chiefs as quarterbacks coach in 2022 for a second stint with the team to work alongside Patrick Mahomes. All this happened after four seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears. In 2023, he was promoted to the offensive coordinator position, where he remained for three years.

After winning the Super Bowl twice with the Chiefs, Matt Nagy was pointed to as one of the main reasons why, in 2025, Mahomes had the worst statistical season of his career. Now, with his contract expired, both sides will move on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chiefs officially lose another coach for 2026 season

Matt Nagy is officially out as the Chiefs offensive coordinator, but the search for his replacement will not be long. Multiple reports indicate that Eric Bieniemy is the chosen candidate to take over.

Eric Bieniemy could be back with Chiefs

After not receiving any head coaching offers following his brilliant stint as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 2018 to 2022, Eric Bieniemy worked as an assistant with the Commanders and later went to UCLA in college football.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid confirms if he’s leaving Chiefs for another team in 2026 season with clear message

In 2025, Bieniemy gave a big boost to the Bears as running backs coach while working under Ben Johnson, and after seeing that development, Reid did not hesitate to bring him back and help Patrick Mahomes.