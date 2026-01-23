Trending topics:
MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could make key roster move involving former top prospect after re-signing Cody Bellinger

After re-signing Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees may consider a significant roster move involving a former top prospect to maximize playing time and team balance.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees connects a home run.
The New York Yankees recently made a major splash by re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year deal, ensuring the star left-handed hitter returns to anchor the outfield alongside Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham.

Once the clear No. 1 prospect in the Yankees system, Jasson Domínguez saw his opportunities dwindle last season, culminating in a bench role throughout the playoffs. With Bellinger back in left field, Domínguez faces another season with limited at-bats unless the team takes action.

According to insider Bob Nightengale, trading Domínguez may be the Yankees’ next strategic move to balance the roster while also capitalizing on his value. “It was a huge signing for the Yankees, who weren’t shy in telling the world that bringing Bellinger back was their No. 1 priority the entire winter. Now, the question is what the Yankees do next?

Could Jasson Domínguez become trade bait?

Nightengale highlighted the surplus of outfielders in New York’s roster. “They acquired Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins last week, but still need another starter. And with Bellinger in left field, Trent Grisham in center and Judge in right, they have a surplus of outfielders. They could use young outfielder Jasson Dominguez, their former No. 1 prospect, as trade bait.

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the Yankees bats against the Rays. Al Bello/Getty Images

Jasson Domínguez #24 of the Yankees bats against the Rays. Al Bello/Getty Images

Timing could be crucial

The Yankees face a decision: either maximize Domínguez’s trade value now or risk another season of reduced playing time. Potential trade targets for the Yankees include MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals or Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, but matching the right fit will be challenging.

As spring training approaches, New York must decide how to structure its outfield and pitching staff, balancing championship aspirations with the development of its top prospects.

