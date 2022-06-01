Slovenia and Sweden will face each other at Stadium Stozice on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group B4. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Slovenia will come against Sweden at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League B Group B4 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their third overall meeting. Expectedly, Sweden are the slight favorites in head-to-head games, winning a total of one match so far; Slovenia are yet to celebrate a victory, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 30, 2016, and it ended in a 0-0 draw in an International Friendly at Swedbank Stadium in Malmo, Sweden. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Slovenia vs Sweden: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game between Slovenia and Sweden will be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Slovenia vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Slovenia vs Sweden in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Slovenia and Sweden will be broadcast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) in the United States. Another option is Fox Soccer Plus. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.