Barcelona and Real Madrid together with Juventus, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, and Club America will participate in the Soccer Champions Tour. When will the Clasico be played and what is known about tickets?

The season is over, and the teams have started to think about two things: the signings for the next season and the friendly preparations for a brighter start at the official competitions. In this context, Barcelona and Real Madrid will participate in the Soccer Champions Tour. In addition, Juventus, Club Deportivo Guadalajara, and Club America will also participate in the tournament.

“Five of La Liga, Serie A, and Liga MX’s most storied clubs descend on America’s Southwest and West Coast this summer – for an unforgettable showcase of legends and champions, new signings, the brightest stars of the game, and rivalries both new and classic. From Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 30, fans in Las Vegas, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles will join in the passion of soccer at the highest level – be among them as European soccer returns emphatically to the States”, is how the Soccer Champions Tour promotes the matches to be played.

The match that will take all the spotlight will be the big clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona. This will be the second Clasico to ever be held in the United States, the first was played in July 2017, at the Hard Rock Stadium in front of 64,000 spectators. But when will the game be played and what is known about tickets?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a match in the U.S

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place on Saturday, July 23 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a 65,000-seat stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, an NFL team. Ticketmaster, the website in charge of selling tickets for El Clasico, announced that ticket sales for Raiders PSL Member will begin on Monday, June 13 at 10:00 am PDT.

Sales for Real Madrid and Barcelona members will begin on Wednesday, June 15 at 10 am PDT. While the general public sale will begin on Friday, June 17 at 10 am PDT.

After the match against Barcelona, Real Madrid will play against Club America at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 26. And on Saturday, July 30, they will close their participation against Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

While Barcelona will first face Inter Miami CF (July 19) and the NY Red Bulls (July 30). Then they will begin their participation in the Soccer Champions Tour against Real Madrid, and after that they will face Juventus on July 26th.