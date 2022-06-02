Paulo Dybala's Juventus story is over. The forward leaves Turin after seven years and already without Dybala among his squad, Massimiliano Allegri lashed out at the 28-year-old.

Allegri on fire: Juventus coach criticizes Dybala and states that he fancied himself as the new Messi

Paulo Dybala's Juventus story is over. The 28-year-old Argentine did not reach an agreement with club officials and will be a free agent as of July 1. The forward leaves Turin after seven years, where he played 293 games and scored 115 goals.

"We are focused on rejuvenating the squad. We have invested in Vlahovic, De Ligt, Chiesa, and Locatelli. Making an offer to Paulo that doesn't match his level wouldn't have been right. At 29 or 30 years old he has to take the last step”, Andrea Agnelli explained why the Argentinean's contract was not renewed.

Now, according to reports, Dybala is close to becoming a new Inter player. Inter general manager Giuseppe Marotta stated that they are hopeful that the Argentinean will sign a contract with them.

According to Tuttosport, Inter offered Dybala a 3-year contract, with an option for one more season and a salary of 7 million euros per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the squad. Already without Dybala among his squad, Massimiliano Allegri lashed out at the 28-year-old.

Massimiliano Allegri harshly criticized Paulo Dybala

During his time at Juventus, Dybala always seemed to have a good relationship with Allegri. Under the coach's orders, the Argentine played 221 games and scored 93 goals. However, the 54-year-old Italian was recently asked about Dybala and strongly criticized him.

During an interview with DAZN, Allegri was consulted on how he could replace such a high-level player as Dybala. The manager thought for a few seconds about his answer, and what he said surprised everyone.

"Paulo needs to go back to being himself. There was a time where he got all carried out by those who labeled him as 'the new Messi'. A player can't go around trying to play, to think or be like someone else”, Allegri said.

Then, the coach tried to soften his words by adding how much he appreciated Dybala's skills on the pitch: "He still has lots to give because he has an extraordinary technical ability, he is a wonderful player”. Furthermore, the Italian stated that Dybala's exit from the club will not leave them without the presence of a leader.