Nike recently announced that they would be bringing back the Brazilian national team kit from France 98 with Ronaldo’s iconic 9 on the back. Here are a few more retro kits that should return.

Retro kit is more than a fad, it’s become a fashion statement, soccer kits are more and more fashionable, with Inter Miami’s kit of 2023 being one of the hottest clothing items of the year.



More and more teams are getting into the rave of retro soccer kits, from Nike to Adidas to clubs like Arsenal and Napoli, everyone is trying to get into this fashion craze.



Even MLS has toyed with the idea of retro kits from 1996, we have come up with a list of great retro kits that need to come back!

1997 River Plate home kit



The 1997 River Plate home jersey is an iconic kit for the club, especially the long sleeve version. River Plate would win three Argentine titles in a row and the South American Super Cup wearing this priceless kit.



Netherlands 85-88 Home kit



The Netherlands won the 1988 Euros with the likes of Gullit, Rijkaard, and Koeman. The Orange kit is legendary and one of the most sought after soccer kits in the world.

Arsenal 82-84 Umbro Home Kit

Arsenal kit of the mid 80’s was one to die for, for the fans of the Gunners, the club was not what it is today, but the legendary logo and classic look is loved by the Arsenal fans.



Borussia Dortmund 1995 Home Kit



Nike’s first real attempt at a soccer kit came with Borussia Dortmund’s legendary 1995 home kit. Matthias Sammer was the face of the team as he controlled the backline for Dortmund.



1994 USMNT Stars and Stripes World Cup kit



It’s impossible but the USMNT stars and stripes World Cup kits need to return to the masses, hard to find, these kits are an iconic look for the US, who shocked the world in the 1994 World Cup. Since the USMNT supplier is Nike, it looks like it won’t happen.