Soccer legend swaps Lionel Messi for Maradona in naming the three best soccer players in history

AC Milan and Ajax legend Marco van Basten named Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi when asked to list the three best soccer players in history.

Despite a relatively short career, Marco van Basten cemented himself as one of the greatest forwards in soccer history. The Dutch star made significant contributions to his national team and played pivotal roles during Ajax and AC Milan’s glory years.

Van Basten’s career was cut short by a right ankle injury, forcing him to retire at just 28. Still, he amassed an impressive 19 titles, including the 1988 UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Champions League titles. Given his remarkable career, Van Basten’s opinions carry weight in the soccer world, but his decision to omit Lionel Messi from his top three has sparked debate.

Speaking to France Football, Van Basten left the Argentine forward out of his all-time top three, instead naming Diego Maradona, Pelé, and Johan Cruyff as his picks, providing insight into why he chose each player.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend, and I miss him. Pelé and Maradona were also incredible,” explained Van Basten, who scored 316 goals in his career between club and country for the Netherlands.

Marco Van Basten in a UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan vs Goteborg. IMAGO

Why Van Basten left Messi out of his top three

In his conversation with the French magazine, Van Basten offered an explanation for leaving Messi out, while still acknowledging the Argentine’s brilliance. He even shared a critique: “Messi is also a magnificent player, but Maradona always had more personality in a team.”

Van Basten did, however, give honorable mentions to other iconic players who didn’t quite make his podium: “I don’t forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini, or Zinedine Zidane.”

Neymar’s pick for the greatest soccer player

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr., who has played for Santos, Barcelona, PSG, and currently Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is known for his candid interviews and has always shown admiration for Brazilian legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Pelé, and Ronaldinho. However, Neymar named his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi as the greatest soccer player ever.

In a 2020 interview with FIFA.com, while still at PSG, Neymar shared his thoughts on Messi: “Playing alongside Leo was a unique experience. We became friends. Of all the players I’ve ever watched, Messi is the best in history,” Neymar confidently stated.

