A South Florida woman who was unable to enter the 2024 Copa America final, filed a lawsuit. She claims that the Hard Rock Stadium and Conmebol were negligent.

A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit for damages alleging that she and her family were unable to enter the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, despite having tickets.

Jackie Martinez claims she was caught up in the chaos that ensued at the gates of Hard Rock Stadium before the final match, where thousands of fans were unable to enter due to hundreds of people entering without tickets.

The match was delayed for more than an hour and 20 minutes and finally Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to become continental champions. Martinez says she and her family were never able to enter and did not see the game.

What is the reason for the lawsuit against Conmebol?

Martinez claims to have paid $4,395 for four tickets for herself, her spouse, her parents and her 8-month-old son. “I really wanted to see a final. I’ve never seen a final in my entire life. My parents didn’t either. It would have been the first time. We bought the tickets when they came out. We didn’t care who was in the final, but when we found out it was Colombia, I’m from Uruguay, but my spouse is from Colombia and it was a dream come true for him. I was very excited,” she told CBS News Miami.

“When we arrived, it was full,” she added. Martinez says he had tickets in row 14 of section 106. “We couldn’t get in. When 7:30 p.m. came, everyone started panicking because the game was supposed to start at 8 p.m.,” she explained.

Hard Rock Stadium also involved in the legal dispute

“I feel devastated. I feel sad. It was like a dream come true for us to see a final and for us football is something important. It’s like someone buying tickets to the Super Bowl and not getting in. It was very sad for everyone. I blame the Hard Rock Stadium and Conmebol because they should have been prepared. They should have scanned the entrances to make sure people were getting into the parking lot and they didn’t,” Martinez said.

She and her attorney, Irwin Ast, have filed a lawsuit against Hard Rock Stadium and the Conmebol, the organizers of the event, for more than $50,000 in damages.

More lawsuits could be filed

Ast claims that he has heard from at least 30 other people who were also tricked after paying for tickets and expects more lawsuits to be filed. “It was a day they were supposed to remember forever and now, it’s a day they’ll remember forever for all the wrong reasons. They have to correct it. Too many people were injured that day by not being able to get in and spent thousands of dollars on tickets. This has hurt my customers and damaged the reputation of the area,” Ast said.

Conmebol has said it was bound by decisions made by the stadium. A spokesperson for the stadium said they had worked with law enforcement. It is expected to know if more lawsuits will be added to the one filed at this time.