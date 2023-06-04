South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

South Korea U-20 and Nigeria U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. The Africans are big favorites after eliminating the host. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

South Korea eliminated one of the South American favorites 3-2 in what was an intense game from the start, they showed no mercy against Ecuador.

Nigeria dealt a heavy blow against host team Argentina, they won that game 2-0 in what was a display of quick and effective attacking power.

South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time

South Korea U-20 and Nigeria U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina: 2:30PM

Australia: 4:30AM June 5

Belgium: 6:30PM

South Korea: 2:30PM

Canada: 12:30PM

Croatia: 6:30PM

Denmark: 6:30PM

Egypt: 7:30PM

France: 6:30PM

Germany: 6:30PM

Ghana: 5:30PM

India: 11:30PM

Indonesia: 1:30AM June 5

Iran: 9:30PM

Ireland: 5:30PM

Israel: 7:30PM

Italy: 6:30PM

Jamaica: 12:30AM June 5

Malaysia: 1:30AM June 5

Mexico: 11:30PM

Morocco: 6:30PM

Netherlands: 6:30PM

New Zealand: 6:30AM June 5

Nigeria: 6:30PM

Norway: 6:30PM

Poland: 6:30PM

Portugal: 5:30PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM

Serbia: 6:30PM

Singapore: 1:30AM June 5

South Africa: 7:30PM

Spain: 6:30PM

Sweden: 6:30PM

Switzerland: 6:30PM

UAE: 9:30PM

UK: 5:30PM

United States: 1:30PM (ET)

South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Nigeria: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Nigeria: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo