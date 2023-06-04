South Korea U-20 and Nigeria U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. The Africans are big favorites after eliminating the host. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
South Korea eliminated one of the South American favorites 3-2 in what was an intense game from the start, they showed no mercy against Ecuador.
Nigeria dealt a heavy blow against host team Argentina, they won that game 2-0 in what was a display of quick and effective attacking power.
South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time
South Korea U-20 and Nigeria U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.
Argentina: 2:30PM
Australia: 4:30AM June 5
Belgium: 6:30PM
South Korea: 2:30PM
Canada: 12:30PM
Croatia: 6:30PM
Denmark: 6:30PM
Egypt: 7:30PM
France: 6:30PM
Germany: 6:30PM
Ghana: 5:30PM
India: 11:30PM
Indonesia: 1:30AM June 5
Iran: 9:30PM
Ireland: 5:30PM
Israel: 7:30PM
Italy: 6:30PM
Jamaica: 12:30AM June 5
Malaysia: 1:30AM June 5
Mexico: 11:30PM
Morocco: 6:30PM
Netherlands: 6:30PM
New Zealand: 6:30AM June 5
Nigeria: 6:30PM
Norway: 6:30PM
Poland: 6:30PM
Portugal: 5:30PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM
Serbia: 6:30PM
Singapore: 1:30AM June 5
South Africa: 7:30PM
Spain: 6:30PM
Sweden: 6:30PM
Switzerland: 6:30PM
UAE: 9:30PM
UK: 5:30PM
United States: 1:30PM (ET)
South Korea U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Nigeria: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Nigeria: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo