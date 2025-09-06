Where to watch USA vs South Korea live in the USA: International Friendly game

USA will square off against South Korea in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

The USMNT is using this FIFA Matchday window as a key tune-up for the 2026 World Cup, with every friendly carrying added weight since the Americans don’t have to navigate qualifiers as co-hosts.

That raises the stakes for their clash with South Korea, one of Asia’s top squads and a side already locked into the tournament, giving both teams a valuable chance to sharpen their rosters and build momentum with the sport’s biggest stage fast approaching.

When will the USA vs South Korea match be played?

USA face South Korea in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Son Heung Min of South Korea – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

USA vs South Korea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch USA vs South Korea in the USA

This International Friendly clash between USA and South Korea will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TNT, Telemundo, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium, Max.