Where to watch Mexico vs South Korea live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will face off against South Korea in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs South Korea online in the US on Fubo]

After a scoreless draw with Mexico that sparked more doubts than clarity, El Tri turn their attention to the second friendly of this FIFA Matchday as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which they will host and thus skip qualifying for.

Their next test comes against South Korea, a squad looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to the United States. Already booked for the World Cup and also without official matches on the calendar, the Koreans view this matchup as an opportunity to measure themselves against one of CONCACAF’s traditional powerhouses.

When will the Mexico vs South Korea match be played?

Mexico play against South Korea in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, September 9, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Heung-min Son of Korea Republic – Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mexico vs South Korea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and South Korea will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ViX.