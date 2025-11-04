Where to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 and South Korea U17 face each other in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Mexico’s U17 team is set to make a highly anticipated debut, bringing plenty of excitement for fans who have followed their strong performances in this category. The squad is determined to kick off the tournament with a win, fully aware of how crucial a strong start is for keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Standing in their way is a formidable South Korea U17 side, a nation renowned for producing talented youth teams and eager to show they belong in the title conversation. This matchup promises intensity from the opening whistle and is one you won’t want to miss.

When will the Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 match be played?

Mexico U17 play against South Korea U17 on Tuesday, November 4, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 AM (ET).

Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs South Korea U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Mexico U17 and South Korea U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.