Spain U19 vs Italy U19: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 UEFA European U19 Championship in your country

Spain U-19 clash against Italy U-19 as part of the semifinals in the European Under-19 Championship 2023. The game will be played at Ta’Qali National Stadium in Malta. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.

Spain U-19 dominated Group B of the tournament with two wins over Iceland U-19 and Greece U-19. Then, with a ticket to the semifinals guaranteed, they tied with Norway U-19. Their performance was impressive thanks to seven goals scored and only one received.

Italy U-19 suffered a lot to qualify after a tremendous fight with Poland U-19 for the second place in Group A. Both teams had the same number of points, but the tiebreaker was held by the Italian squad. They’ll be underdogs after a resounding 5-1 loss against Portugal U-19.

Spain U19 vs Italy U19: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Canada: 3 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 3 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

How to Watch Spain U19 vs Italy U19 in your country

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Greece: ERT 3

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport

Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

Spain: fuboTV España, TDP, RTVE.es

Switzerland: TDP, RAI Sport 1

UAE: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: ViX