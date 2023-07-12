Spain U-19 clash against Italy U-19 as part of the semifinals in the European Under-19 Championship 2023. The game will be played at Ta’Qali National Stadium in Malta. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.
Spain U-19 dominated Group B of the tournament with two wins over Iceland U-19 and Greece U-19. Then, with a ticket to the semifinals guaranteed, they tied with Norway U-19. Their performance was impressive thanks to seven goals scored and only one received.
Italy U-19 suffered a lot to qualify after a tremendous fight with Poland U-19 for the second place in Group A. Both teams had the same number of points, but the tiebreaker was held by the Italian squad. They’ll be underdogs after a resounding 5-1 loss against Portugal U-19.
Spain U19 vs Italy U19: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Canada: 3 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 3 AM (Friday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
How to Watch Spain U19 vs Italy U19 in your country
Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Greece: ERT 3
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Norway: VG+
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport
Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia
Spain: fuboTV España, TDP, RTVE.es
Switzerland: TDP, RAI Sport 1
UAE: beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United States: ViX