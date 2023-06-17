UEFA Nations League 2023 prize money: How much does the champion get?

At Rotterdam’s De Kuip Stadium on Sunday, June 18, Croatia will face off against Spain in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Final. France, the current champions, had a dismal Group Stage and did not advance to the playoffs.

In the first match of the Semi-Finals on Wednesday, Croatia defeated the Netherlands, 2-1, in extra time. Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric scored for Zlatko Dalic’s squad.

Meanwhile, with Joselu’s game-winning goal in the 88th minute, Spain advanced to their second consecutive UEFA Nations League championship match. In the second game of the semis, La Furia Roja led by their new manager, Luis de la Fuente Castillo prevailed 2-1 against Italy.

How much money does the 2023 UEFA Nations League champion get?

Solidarity Fees and the Bonus Fee bring the overall UEFA Nations League budget to €76.25 million. The prize money will be distributed among the 55 participating countries. In the Nations League Final, the Four Group League A victors will get additional rewards.

Four Group Winners League A (Bonus) Winners €12 million Runner-ups €9 million 3rd Place Team €8 million 4th Place Team €7 million

This Sunday’s winner will become just the third-ever Nations League champion. The first 2019 winners, Portugal, received a reward of €10.5 million.

Meanwhile, after beating Spain in the finals of the 2021 season, France got €11 million in prize money. Also, the 2023 edition’s runner-up will get€9 million, third place €8 million, and fourth place €7 million.