Spain and the USWNT will clash at the El Sadar in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Spain will host the USWNT at the El Sadar in Pamplona in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique International women's soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far.

Their last duel took place on March 8, 2020, when the Stars and Stripes won against Spain 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

Spain vs USWNT: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between Spain and USWNT will be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the El Sadar in Pamplona.

Spain vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Spain vs USWNT for International Friendly 2022

The friendly game to be played between the USA and USWNT will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network.