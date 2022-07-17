As of Saturday, many clubs were still in awe of Barcelona's €1 billion in debt, when they confirmed the signing of Robert Lewandowski. One of them is Spartak Moscow, who posted a statement on social media that has gone viral and garnered attention.

Herbert Hainer, Bayern president, revealed on Saturday that the Bundesliga winners and Barcelona had verbally agreed upon a deal for striker Robert Lewandowski. It was reported by ESPN that the transfer price might be as high as €50 million including add-ons.

The move of the great Polish striker has sparked debate throughout European soccer. Specifically, how are the Catalan giants able to afford to make any big-money acquisitions?

Blaugrana's debts are estimated to be in excess of €1 billion. That spending spree will likely top €100 million once the veteran has joined them. In addition, it is estimated that Raphinha, the ex-Leeds winger, cost roughly €58 million.

How Spartak Moscow reacted to Lewandowski signing for Barcelona

Comments and irony concerning the Catalan team's financial predicament have emerged since the transfer was finalized. A lot of people are baffled as to where the Blaugrana are getting their cash.

In fact, social media jokesters Spartak Moscow of the Russian Premier League have decided to get in on the fun. They're known for their sarcastic tweets, and Sadio Mane's move to Bayern was their first 'hit' of the summer.

Afterward, the Russian squad remarked on Cristiano Ronaldo's inability to find a new club, citing an imaginary chat between the Portuguese and them in which they reject him. Now the La Liga side are no exception.

Sparta Moscow tweeted a GIF with the accompanying caption: "We when Barcelona want to acquire Moses using imaginary money in payments up to 2438"!.