Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps face off on Saturday, November 20, in the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

International action is over, it's time for the 2021 MLS Playoffs now. The regular season is a wrap and only 14 teams have made it to the postseason. Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps clash on Saturday, 20 November, at Children's Mercy Park. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The hosts have dropped to third place in the Western Conference standings due to a poor streak in the final stages of the regular season. Peter Vermes' boys didn't finish strongly, losing their last three games.

Vancouver, on the other hand, got back on track under interim coach Vanni Sartini, who was capable of fixing things following Marc dos Santos' departure. Will the Whitecaps build on their six-game unbeaten run to advance in the playoffs?

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 5 PM (ET)

Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have done a remarkable campaign but it was marred by a poor run at the end. Vermes' side has work to do after losing to Real Salt Lake, which was its third straight defeat.

Vancouver Whitecaps, meanwhile, head into this clash in high spirits. They carry six games without defeat under their belts (3W 3D), which helped them finish sixth in the standings with 49 points, nine shy of Kansas City,.

This will be the 21st meeting between these sides in the Major League Soccer. Sporting KC have been dominant with 12 wins, while Vancouver Whitecaps have won six times, and they drew on four occasions.

How to watch or live stream Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the US

The game to be played between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps will be broadcast in the US on Univision NOW, Bally Sports Midwest, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and SiriusXM FC.

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US believe the hosts will move on in the MLS playoffs. FanDuel has given Sporting Kansas City -160 odds, while Vancouver Whitecaps have +380, and a tie would result in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Sporting Kansas City -160 Tie +280 Vancouver Whitecaps +380

* Odds via FanDuel.