Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the US Open Cup match on May 19, 2026

Orlando City SC face Atlanta United at the Inter&Co Stadium in the 2026 US Open Cup quarterfinal. A duel between two rivals who aren't doing very well in the MLS and hope to do better in this US Open Cup. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United Tournament US Open Cup Date Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several ways to follow this high-profile matchup live, with full coverage available across both traditional broadcast and digital platforms from kickoff through the final whistle.

For streaming access, viewers can tune in through the CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video, all offering live coverage of the match.

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Can I watch Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United for free?

Fans in the United States can watch the full match live on Amazon Prime Video, which is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new eligible subscribers.

With this limited-time access, viewers can stream all the action at no cost upfront, giving them the opportunity to enjoy the game live before choosing whether to continue with a paid membership plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The US Open Cup quarterfinals bring added urgency as rivals Orlando City SC and Atlanta United meet in a matchup that carries significant weight for two MLS sides still searching for consistency this season.

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Orlando City enter with 14 points, sitting just three points shy of the Play-In positions, while Atlanta United trails with 11 points and a six-point gap to the same cutoff, leaving both clubs under pressure to find form in knockout competition.

The timing only adds intrigue after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw last Saturday, a result that underscores how evenly matched they’ve been and sets the stage for another tightly contested battle where momentum, not standings, could prove decisive.

Jay Fortune of the Atlanta United – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

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Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United: Predicted Lineups

Orlando City SC (3-4-3): Maxime Crépeau, David Brekalo, Robin Jansson, Adrián Marín, Griffin Dorsey, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta, Iván Angulo, Marco Pašalić, Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis.

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos, Tomas Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Juan Berrocal, Elias Baez, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Ajani Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Aleksey Miranchuk, Matias Galarza.

What time is the Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United match?

The match kicks off today, May 19, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM