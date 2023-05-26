Strasbourg will host Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, May 27 for the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Strasbourg vs PSG online free in the US on Fubo]
The Parisian team depends on itself to become the new champions of Ligue 1 this season. They have a 6-point difference with lens, with 6 points in dispute. In other words, PSG could become champions this weekend only with a draw.
Their rival will be Strasbourg, a team that has been fighting for relegation throughout the season. At the moment they are saving themselves, but their situation could be complicated if they lose and the teams that still have a chance to save themselves, Nantes and Auxerre, win. That is why they will look to at least get 1 point.
Strasbourg vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 28)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 28)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 28)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 28)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 28)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 28)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 28)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Strasbourg vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sports Football
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direktesport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 14, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish.