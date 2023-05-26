Strasbourg vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Strasbourg will host Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, May 27 for the Matchday 37 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Parisian team depends on itself to become the new champions of Ligue 1 this season. They have a 6-point difference with lens, with 6 points in dispute. In other words, PSG could become champions this weekend only with a draw.

Their rival will be Strasbourg, a team that has been fighting for relegation throughout the season. At the moment they are saving themselves, but their situation could be complicated if they lose and the teams that still have a chance to save themselves, Nantes and Auxerre, win. That is why they will look to at least get 1 point.

Strasbourg vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 28)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 28)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 28)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 28)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 28)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 28)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Strasbourg vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sports Football

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 14, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish.