Many top European clubs have put their eyes on Manuel Ugarte, a 22-year-old defensive midfielder from Uruguay. Ugarte has had a banner season for Sporting CP, where he has been since 2021.

Manuel Ugarte’s climb in club and national team soccer began at the modest club Fenix in Uruguay, he would be transferred to Famalicão in 2021 only to be transferred to one of Portugal’s top clubs Sporting CP. Since then, Ugarte earned 8 caps for Uruguay and was included in the 2022 World Cup squad for La Celeste.

Now according to Football Transfers, what seemed like a move to PSG now has a speed bump as Chelsea is looking at the Uruguayan to be added to their squad next season.

Manuel Ugarte transfer rumors

Manuel Ugarte has a reported 60-million-euro clause in his contract and that Chelsea would be willing to pay the fee. Chelsea is set for a massive overhaul next season and many players will be sold to make way for key signings.

PSG, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the player that only cost Sporting CP 5 million euros. Liverpool also had been keeping tabs but the high price for the midfielder has made the Reds look elsewhere.

Manuel Ugarte has won 1 title with Sporting CP so far in his career.