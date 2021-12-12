Stuttgart and Bayern Munich will face each other in the Mercedes-Benz Arena for the 16th date of the German First Division. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Bundesliga game in the US.

Stuttgart will play at home in the Mercedes-Benz Arena for Bundesliga date 16 against the mighty Bayern Munich, in what will be the first one-day match with many matches in the German First Division. It will be an interesting meeting between two very opposite realities: Bayern looking to stay at the top of the standings, and Stuttgart to escape to the last places. Here, check out the date and time for this Bundesliga game in the US.

As mentioned before, two teams with very opposite presents. On the one hand, Bayern Munich are at the top of the standings very comfortable with 6 points of difference over their most immediate pursuer, Borussia Dortmund. In addition, they come from winning their group in the UEFA Champions League with a lot of authority (in the last game causing a painful defeat to Barcelona).

On the other, a very needy Stuttgart. It is just one point above Augsburg last team that, if the Bundesliga ends at this moment, should play a game for permanence (remembering that, in the German League, the last two are relegated to the second division, while the third worst play a match for permanence against the third best team in the Bundesliga 2). For it is vital for "Die Roten" to get as many points as possible.

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Date

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich will undoubtedly be an attractive match where the visitors will try to win against the locals who trust to be able to surprise the top winner and dominator of the German League in recent years. This Bundesliga game will take place on Tuesday, December 14, at 12:30 PM (ET).

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT:11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich

The game between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich where the visitor will seek to continue maintaining the 6 points difference over Borussia Dortmund (or even increase it), and the local will try to obtain at least one point against the powerful Bavarian team, it will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.