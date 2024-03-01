Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool’s unsung leader, the team captain and winner of eight championships with the Reds. The former Celtic defender has been with Liverpool for seven seasons and has played 253 games and scored 23 goals.

So, to have the nerve to troll one of Jürgen Klopp’s best soldiers takes a lot of guts. But that is what two infamous teammates have done as Van Dijk has to put up with some taunting and trolling by this terrible duo.

Argentine Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool scoring legend Mohamed Salah are the two teammates in question and have a particular way at getting under the skin of Virgil van Dijk.

Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah troll Virgil van Dijk

According to Sports Bible, Virgil van Dijk has to hear Alexis Mac Allister use Lionel Messi’s infamous ‘Anda Pa Alla Bobo!’ phrase made famous by the Argentine’s post-match comments when Argentina had defeated the Netherlands.

“Me and Salah, all day long are saying ‘Anda Pa Alla Bobo!’ [What are you looking at fool] to Van Dijk. We are driving him crazy, and we also do that among ourselves” Mac Allister admitted.

Lionel Messi had told TyC Sports in an interview that he regretted breaking his usual calm demeanor by saying what he had to the Dutch player. “I don’t like what I did… I don’t like the ‘keep moving’ and all that. But well, they are moments of huge tension and huge nervousness, and everything happens very fast.”