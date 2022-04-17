Talleres take on River Plate at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba for Matchday 11 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Talleres and River Plate will meet at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, on Matchday 11 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The hosts want to climb from the bottom of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

La T are second to last in the standings with 5 points, they have won only one game, tied two, and lost six. The bad performance of the team prompted the club to hire a new coach, Angel Guillermo Hoyos was sacked and Portuguese Pedro Caixinha was hired. In thier last Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional match were defeated by Defensa y Justicia 5-1. Furthermore, Talleres will play against Argentinos Juniors for Matchday 10 on Sunday, April 17.

On the flip side, River Plate won four of the last five games it played. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo is in second place with 19 points, five points behind Racing, which is in first place with 24. Before playing against Talleres, El Millonario will face Banfield for Matchday 10 on Sunday, April 17.

Talleres vs River Plate: Date

Talleres and River Plate will face each other at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday, April 20, on Matchday 11 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. The last time they played between each other was last year, El Millonario emerged victorious with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Talleres vs River Plate: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Talleres vs River Plate

The game to be played between Talleres and River Plate on Matchday 11 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: VIX.