With Kylian Mbappe officially announced by Real Madrid, many wonder when we'll see the French star on the Los Blancos uniform for the first time.

The wait is finally over. On Monday, Real Madrid sent the soccer community wild by confirming what had been an open secret for months: Kylian Mbappe will be joining the club as a free agent this summer.

It didn’t take long for the French superstar to share the news on his social media accounts as well, drawing reactions from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham as world soccer is eager to see this new chapter.

Fans have already started to make a lot of questions in the wake of this blockbuster move, including how much Mbappe will make and what will be Kylian’s shirt number in Madrid. But of course, what everyone wonders is when we’ll see the 25-year-old with his new team for the first time.

Mbappe could win a trophy in his Real Madrid debut

Kylian Mbappe is expected to make his Real Madrid debut on August 14 in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland. That will be Los Blancos‘ first official game of the season. Ironically, Mbappe could lift his first trophy with the Merengue in his very first game at the club.

The UEFA Super Cup trophy is seen prior to the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Before that, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will play three preseason friendlies (July 31st vs AC Milan, Aug. 3 vs FC Barcelona and Aug. 6 vs Chelsea). Chances are Mbappe makes a cameo in that tour, but it may depend on how far France go in Euro 2024.

This year’s edition of the European Championship will take place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany. Mbappe will be leading Les Bleus‘ aspirations in the tournament, hoping to add another piece of international silverware to his résumé before starting a new era in Madrid.