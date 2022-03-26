An english team is trying to sign and rescue Victor Moses from Russia as the player is looking for a way to get out of that country. But the big bosses of the English Premier League are blocking any attempt to help get Moses out of Russia.

Victor Moses is playing in Russia for Spartak Moscow since 2020, first on loan and then officially signed by the Russian side. From 2013 onwards Moses has been playing for six teams as playing on loan until finally signing with Spartak Moscow in 2021.

Chelsea FC owned Moses' contract, he played 87 games for Chelsea between 2012 and 2013, and before playing for Chelsea, Moses played for Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace. Moses' career has been somewhat shaky since 2013, but he wants to return to England to play.

There are several English teams that could use Victor Moses in their squad especially knowing that he is an experienced player in the league. But it seems that the big bosses of the Premier League are doing everything possible to prevent an English team signs Victor Moses.

Which Premier League team wants to rescue Moses from Russia?

Burnley is the team interested in getting Victor Moses out of Russia, but things are not as easy as they seem. The Premier League has been blocking Moses' rescue for a few days now, but there are other legal things behind the Premier League's action against Burnley.

In case Victor Moses can sign with Burnley he will not be able to play as the transfer window is closed. The only option Burnley has is a pre-contract that allows Moses to join the club but he won't be able to play for a few months.

Moses is not the only player who wants out of Russia, there are multiple players who might be interested in signing with other European teams. It is a loophole that several teams could take advantage of to sign players who want to leave Russia.

Why the Premier League is blocking Victor Moses signing?

Three European leagues still do not adhere to the special extension announced by FIFA for windows transfers. The Premier League is one of the European leagues that does not allow player transfer from Ukraine and Russia (outside the deadline) even though FIFA said extensions should be granted.

