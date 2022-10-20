There is a very real possibility that Spanish soccer will be paused at the end of October. Here, find out the reason behind it.

Big clubs, UEFA, and league tournaments are all vying for a larger slice of the soccer pie, and the struggle is already well beginning. This month was the continuation of Real Madrid's lobbying for the Super League, which they see as a positive change for themselves.

The Whites' president Florentino Perez spent a good chunk of his hour-long address at the club's General Assembly discussing the Superleague and convincing members that the club must go through with the initiative, even if only Barcelona and Juventus have been associated with it so far.

Now Catalan publication COPE has claimed that La Liga may go on strike against the government next week if a measure that facilitates the development of the European Super League is passed.

Why La Liga risks being paused from Matchday 12

Spanish teams from the top and second divisions have been warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas that a strike beginning on October 28 is likely. This date is the day following the Extraordinary Assembly meeting that Tebas has summoned.

Thus, a lockout in Spanish soccer is possible starting from Matchday 12. Already, there is rising unease over the new sports legislation being passed, and there is a widespread feeling that the La Liga clubs' input is being ignored.

It is said that they think Real Madrid's Florentino Perez is the only president with any real influence. To hasten the entrance of the European Super League, many people think Perez is solely responsible for these new rules.

The ESL committee only a few days ago elected Bernard Reichart as its new president, thus this is timely. After further investigation, Reichart verified the presidents of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus would all play significant roles in launching the ESL in time for the 2024-25 season.