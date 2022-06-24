Changes are expected to be at PSG ahead of next season and Neymar is apparently not in the team's plans. If the Parisian club want to sell the 30-year-old player, they should do so before July 1.

PSG are planning a restructuring for the 2022-2023 season. Leonardo stepped down as sporting director and his place was taken by Luis Campos. In addition, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to step down as first-team coach.

In this context, changes are also expected in PSG's roster. President Nasser Al Khelaifi said: "We want players who love the club, who want to fight, and who want to win. We want all the players to do more than last season. Much more. They have to be at 100 percent".

Neymar is not in PSG's plans for next season. Those close to the 30-year-old claim that he wants to continue in France, but officials plan to sell him. What is certain is that if PSG want to sell Neymar, they will have to do it before July 1, 2022.

PSG should sell Neymar before July 1

Al-Khelaifi recently claimed that the French champions would be moving away from a big-money signings model instead of aiming to build their team around young French talent. When asked specifically about Neymar, he assured: "Is Neymar part of the new project or not? We cannot talk about this in public because some players will arrive, and some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations".

Rumors have been swirling for months that the Brazilian could leave PSG. in April, Sky Sports claimed, Neymar was on the transfer list for €90,000,000, a far cry from the 222 million euros they paid Barcelona in 2017 to sign him. Then, Kylian Mbappe's renewal put the 30-year-old's continuity back in doubt, and with Al-Khelaifi's sayings, Neymar's future seems to be far away from PSG.

PSG need to sell Neymar before July 1. The former Santos player renewed his contract with PSG in May 2021 with a tie until June 2025. According to L'Equipe, the contract Neymar has signed has a condition that as of July 1, his contract will be automatically renewed until 2027.

If this happens, the 30-year-old will remain a PSG player, and the Parisian club will have to continue to pay him his €37 million salary. "No one has told me anything, I want to stay in Paris", Neymar said when the season ended.

As reported by Sky Sports, PSG are looking for a buyer to take Neymar off their hands. According to rumors, Juventus and Newcastle would be interested in the player, but the 698,000 euros he earns per week are not easy for teams to pay.