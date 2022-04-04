The Strongest and Libertad will meet for Matchday 1 of the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

The Strongest vs Libertad: Date, time and TV Channel for 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Bolivian club The Strongest became the last team to qualify for the Copa Libertadores group stage two weeks ago, with a 2-1 home victory over Chile's Universidad Catolica. Their best result in this competition is reaching the quarterfinals, and they did it for the last time in 2017.

On the other hand, Libertad qualified to the continental tournament after being the champions of the 2021 Apertura. They are currently at the top spot of the table in the Paraguayan league and they want to continue with the good results in the Copa Libertadores.

The Strongest vs Libertad: Date

The Strongest and Libertad will face each other for Matchday 1 of the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.

The Strongest vs Libertad: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream The Strongest vs Libertad

The match between The Strongest and Libertad for Matchday 1 of the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.