Thomas Müller was watching the Leagues Cup final between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday, the 33-year-old Bayern Munich star had time to tweet out a message on Messi’s amazing goal in the final.



With three clap emojis, Müller lent his support for his World Cup final rival, Müller was able to defeat Messi in the 2014 World Cup final in extra time as Germany beat Argentina 1-0.

Now all of that is behind them as Müller continues to share his love of the beautiful game with responses to Major League Soccer’s Twitter account when it comes to old rival Lionel Messi.



What’s next for Inter Miami



Inter Miami takes on the best team in the MLS regular season Cincinnati FC on Wednesday in the semifinals of the US Open Cup. A win by the Miami side would set them up for their second final in a month.

The US Open Cup semifinal will get some international recognition as the rights for the game were bought by TyC Sports in Argentina to air in Messi’s homeland.