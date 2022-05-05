Tigre take on Boca Juniors at José Dellagiovanna Stadium, Buenos Aires, for Matchday 14 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Tigre and Boca Juniors will meet at José Dellagiovanna Stadium (Buenos Aires) on Matchday 14 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

Tigre started the season very well but gradually faded away. However, the team led by Diego Martinez is in third place in the Group B standings with 20 points, and to ensure qualification to the quarterfinals must beat Boca Juniors. El Matador will play again after being defeated by Velez Sarsfield 3-2.

On the other hand, The Xeneizes have already secured a berth in the quarterfinals. No result against Tigre will change its position in the standings. The team managed by Sebastian Battaglia is positioned in second place in the table with 24 points, 4 points behind Estudiantes de la Plata, which are in first place with 28. Boca Juniors will face Tigre after defeating Always Ready 1-0 on Matchday 4 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Date

Tigre and Boca Juniors will face each other at José Dellagiovanna Stadium on Saturday, May 7, on Matchday 14 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tigre vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Tigre and Boca Juniors on Matchday 14 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.