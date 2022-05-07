Boca Juniors will visit Tigre today in what will be the final Matchday of this Copa de la Liga. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors want to close their participation in this Copa de la Liga in the best possible way when they visit Tigre for Matchday 14. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

With their qualification assured and without the possibility of reaching Estudiantes at the top of the standings, for Boca Juniors all that remains is to close their participation in this Copa de la Liga in the best possible way. The "Xeneizes" managed to qualify for the next phase a Matchday before the end.

In the case of Tigre, they are one of the four teams that at the moment would be qualifying for the next round, but their place is far from assured. A draw could be enough for the Victoria team, since they have a difference of +7 so Huracan, the only team that could take their place, should win by 6 goals difference. However, with a defeat and a victory for "Globo" they could be eliminated and the "Matador" will try to avoid it.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Jose Dellagiovanna Stadium, Victoria, Argentina

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The two teams that will play this game have met in a total of 65 games throughout history (not counting those played during the amateur era). Boca Junior are the big dominators of the statistics, since they have won 43 of those 65 games, while Tigre have won 10. In addition, there have been 12 draws.

The last time the two met was for the 2018/19 Super League. On that occasion it was a victory for Boca Juniors 4-1 with goals from Tevez (2), Cardona and Buffarini; while for Tigre Federico Gonzalez scored.

Tigre vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Tigre are the favorite with +150 odds, while Boca Juniors have +170. A tie would finish in a +185 payout.

Caesars Tigre +150 Tie +185 Boca Juniors +170

*Odds via Caesars