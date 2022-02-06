Tigres UANL play Mazatlan for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Mazatlan in the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Universitario on February 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team only thinks about winning another game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL won a recent game against Pumas UNAM 2-1 in what was the team's first victory in the second phase and also the first victory on the road for Tigres in Clausura 2022.

Mazatlan want to break the losing streak they currently have of four straight games. But the team could be close to the fifth loss against a big favorite like Tigres UANL.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Tigres UANL had an irregular start to Clausura 2022 with a draw against Santos 1-1 on the road, and the worst came after that game when they lost the first home game of the second phase of Liga MX against Puebla 0-2. A couple of undesirable results for Tigres, but the team's first victory in the tournament came against Pumas UNAM 2-1 in matchweek 3. That game was a relief for Tigres although the team is eager to win at home.

Nicolas Lopez is the top scorer for Tigres with 10 goals this season, but Lopez was not part of the squad during the first game in Clausura 2022 due to the coronavirus. Lopez will be available for Tigres' fourth game in the tournament.

Mazatlan want to win a game since the team has not since October 22, 2021 against Queretaro. That last victory for Mazatlan was part of the 2021 Apertura, and after that game they lost four in a row against Necaxa, twice against Chivas and one recent one against Toluca.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV or smartphone as it will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

Tigres are favorites at home to win by -1 goal and -221 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the home field in their favor to crush the visitors. Mazatlan are underdogs with +1 ATS and +730 moneyline. The draw is offered at +329 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL -1.



FanDuel Tigres UANL -1 / -221 Draw / Totals +329 / 2.5 Mazatlan +1 / +730

* Odds via FanDuel.