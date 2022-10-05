Tigres UANL and Necaxa will face-off for a Reclassification Playoffs matchup of the 2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX. Here, you will find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tigres UANL will host Necaxa in a Reclassification Playoffs matchup, the winner of this game will play in the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs in the Quarterfinals Stage. Here, you will have all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playofffs game such as the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch it.

As a whole, Tigres UANL didn't fulfilled the expectations in the regular season. In fact, the team managed by Miguel Herrera was supossed to be placed at the Top 4 at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura standings. Although, that didn't happened, Tigres UANL still had the second best defense with only 14 goals conceded, and one of the best offensive sides with 24 goals scored. Also, Andre-Pierre Gignac as Tigres UANL's topscorer with 8 goals scored.

On the other side, Necaxa made it to the postseason with a lot of effort. Also, thanks to other teams not being able to pick up a win on the last matchday, but still Necaxa wasn't a big troublemaker in the regular season, as the team managed by Jaime Lozano only picked up 5 wins in 17 matchdays. Although, Necaxa managed to pick up at least a point in their nine away games in the regular season. And, if Los Rayos manage to create opportunities for their best striker Facundo Batista, who scored 7 goals, this matchup could be a must-watch among the first stage of the postseason.

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Playoffs will begin with the Reclassification matchups. So, Tigres UANL will host Necaxa on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. The winner of this game will play a two-legged series against one of the top 4 teams in the regular season.

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Tigres UANL vs Necaxa in the US

Tigres UANL will face Necaxa at the Universitario Stadium for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options to watch this game are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision in the US.