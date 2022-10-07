Tigres UANL and Necaxa face off in the Wild Card round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura playoffs. Here, you will find the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

The Wild Card round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura playoffs gets underway on Saturday, October 7, when Tigres UANL welcome Necaxa to Estadio Universitario. Here, you will find everything you need to know about the game, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Felinos fell just short of a first-round bye, finishing fifth in the regular season standings with 30 points - two shy of Pachuca. Now, Miguel Herrera's men need to get the job done to make the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, it's quite a miracle that Necaxa qualified for the postseason considering that they finished the regular season on a five-game winless run (D2 L3). Jaime Lozano's boys finished 12th, claiming the last ticket to the Wild Card round. Will they get back to winning ways?

Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Time: 8 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario - UANL

Location: Estadio Universitario - UANL

Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Tigres arrive in this game in high spirits, having beaten Atletico San Luis 3-0 to conclude the regular season. On the other hand, Necaxa have a prove to point after losing 1-0 to Atlas. Additionally, the Felinos are dominant in the all-time series, having won 12 times, drawn nine, and lost on 10 occasions.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa in the US (and Canada)

The game to be played between Tigres UANL and Necaxa in the Wild Card round of the Liga MX playoffs will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.

Tigres UANL vs. Necaxa: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM sees Tigres as strong favorites with 1.55 odds, while Necaxa have 5.75 to pull off a shock, and a tie would result in a 4.00 payout.

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.55 Tie 4.00 Necaxa 5.75

* Odds via BetMGM.