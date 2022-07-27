Tigres UANL will face Queretaro for Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Find out all about the match information like when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Tigres UANL are in a good winning streak. As the team managed by Miguel Herrera has won the last four games. In fact, Tigres UANL haven't conceded a goal since Matchday 1. Also, Tigres UANL have scored 5 goals in those games.

On the other side, Queretaro have one of the worst performances of this year's Mexican league. In fact, the team managed by Mauro Genk hasn't won yet. However, Queretaro made an impressive performance to clinch a draw against Chivas in their last matchup.

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Date

Tigres UANL and Queretaro will face-off at the Estadio Universitario for Matchday 6 of 2022 Liga MX Apertura. This matchup will kick-off on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) as both teams seek a win to clinch three points for their side.

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro in the US

This Matchday 6 matchup between Tigres UANL and Queretaro for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura to be played on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch on fuboTV for the US. Other options available are: TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.