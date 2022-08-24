Liga MX reaches matchday 11 of the Apertura 2022 Tournament, and with it, it's time for Tigres UANL to seek to regain their place in the standings when they take on Necaxa. We reveal how and where to watch this match for free if you are in the United States.

Everything was going great for Tigres until Pachuca cut short their streak of 5 consecutive victories with a painful defeat. Then came a win against Santos and a draw against Rayados in the northern derby. This apparent slight slip was enough to be surpassed in the Liga MX standings. Something unacceptable for one of the best rosters in Mexico.

For its part, Necaxa is performing acceptably in the current Liga MX tournament. Unlike Tigres, their roster is not as rich in quantity and quality, which is why the work of coach Jaime Lozano stands out. However, Necaxa has gone 3 matches without a win and is in serious danger when they visit Tigres.

Tigres vs Necaxa: Date

Will Necaxa be able to come out of their tough visit to Tigres UANL on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2022 Tournament alive or will luck smile on Tigres again to fulfill their desire to be at the top of the Liga MX? The end of this story will be known on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Universitario Stadium in Nuevo Leon.

Tigres vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tigres vs Necaxa:

Statistics show that of the last five matches played between Tigres UANL and Necaxa, the northern side has won two, compared to one for the Aguascalientes team and a couple of draws. The new chapter of this Liga MX story can be enjoyed from the United States with TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.