Toluca and Juarez will face off in the first round of the playoffs in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you will find all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch. The game will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Toluca had a great start of the season with four wins in five matches and suddenly everything fell apart. Nacho Ambriz's squad only recorded one victory in its last eight games and that triumph came against the worst team in Mexico: Queretaro. Although the roster is impressive with names such as Carlos Gonzalez, Leo Fernandez, Jean Meneses, Fernando Navarro and Camilo Sanvezzo, there's a lot of uncertainty about which version of the Diablos Rojos we'll see during the playoffs. Still, Toluca only lost one game at home during the tournament and that could be a huge advantage.

On the other side, Juarez might consider this campaign already a success. Last season, they were at the last place of the table in Liga MX. Now, Hernan Cristante's team is in the playoffs. After this scenario, Juarez is a very dangerous rival with nothing to lose. These teams met on Matchday 6 in the tournament and the game ended in an epic 1-1 draw with a last minute goal from Jean Meneses for Toluca.

Toluca vs Juarez: Date

Juarez will visit Toluca in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs on Sunday, October 9 at 1 PM (ET). The match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez. It's important to remember that this stage consists of a single-elimination game format with a penalty shootout if there's a draw.

Toluca vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

How to watch Toluca vs Juarez in the US

Toluca and Juarez will clash in the first round of the playoffs in Liga MX Apertura 2022. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.