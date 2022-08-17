Toluca take on Monterrey at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toluca and Monterrey meet in a Matchweek 9 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team is willing to defend their current winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Toluca know that this game will be the most interesting of the week, they will play against the second best team in the standings and the visitors are eager to steal the spot from the home team. Toluca's record is 6-2-1 overall.

Monterrey are having an almost perfect season, they have only one loss, one draw and six wins and their record in the last five games is similar to Toluca but with one more win than them with 4 wins and a draw.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Date

Toluca and Monterrey play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. The home team and the visitors are willing to do anything to defend their records, this game will be heavy from the first minute and it is likely to end in a draw.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toluca vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Toluca and Monterrey at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo on Wednesday, August 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás