Toluca and Pumas UNAM clash in the Wild Card round of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura postseason this weekend. Here, check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

The international break is over, and it's time for Liga MX action again. The postseason begins this weekend, and it will see Toluca taking on Pumas UNAM in the Wild Card round of the 2021 Apertura playoffs. Find out the date, time, and how to watch it in the US here.

Los Diablos Rojos head into the postseason with plenty of work to do to turn things around. Following a strong start, Toluca failed to win in their last eight games, which explains why they have to go through this stage first.

Pumas, on the other hand, have claimed a Wild Card spot thanks to a dramatic triumph over reigning champions Cruz Azul on Matchday 17. Will Andres Lillini's boys pull off a shock to remain on pace for the title?

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Toluca and Pumas UNAM face each other on Sunday, November 21, at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo. Last time they met, the Red Devils won 2-1 on Matchday 7 of the regular season.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM

The game to be played between Toluca and Pumas in the Wild Card of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura playoffs will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA.