Toluca vs Seattle Sounders: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Leagues Cup game on August 5, 2026

Toluca face Seattle Sounders at Estadio Nemesio Diez in a key Leagues Cup 2026 matchup. With two continental contenders battling for a strong start, here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Toluca vs. Seattle Sounders Tournament Leagues Cup Date Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, FOX One, Apple TV

How to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders in the USA

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders will be available to watch in the United States through multiple TV and streaming options. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), while Spanish-language coverage will be available on TUDN USA and UniMás.

For fans who prefer to stream the match, the game will be available on Apple TV through MLS Season Pass, along with Fubo, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and FOX One.

Advertisement

Can I watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial for eligible new users, which can provide access to FS1 and other sports channels included in its plans during the trial period. After the trial ends, a paid subscription is required to continue watching.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This is one of the most anticipated games of the opening phase of the 2026 Leagues Cup. It features back-to-back Liga MX champions Toluca against the defending Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders, marking the first Leagues Cup match ever played in Mexico.

The tournament’s new format also awards three places in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, making every Phase One match crucial. Seattle arrive looking to defend the title they captured in 2025, while Toluca enter the competition after an outstanding domestic run that included consecutive Liga MX championships.

Advertisement

Jesus Ferreira #9 of Seattle Sounders (Source: Soobum Im/Getty Images)

With only the top four clubs from each league-specific table advancing to the knockout stage, an opening victory could prove decisive in the race for qualification. The clash also represents another chapter in the growing rivalry between MLS and Liga MX.

Since the tournament adopted its interleague format, MLS clubs have dominated the competition, while Mexican teams continue searching for their first title under the current structure. That storyline adds even more significance to Wednesday night’s showdown in Toluca.

Advertisement

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders: Predicted Lineups

Toluca (4-2-3-1): Luis Garcia; Jesus Gallardo, Federico Pereira, Haret Ortega, Mateo Simon; Franco Romero, Victor Arteaga; Alexis Vega, Roberto Diaz, Jesus Angulo; Ivan Lopez.

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Andrew Thomas; Nouhou Tolo, Stuart Hawkins, Kee-hee Kim, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; Snyder Kingston, Paul Brunell; Paul Rothrock, Albert Rusnak, Jesus Ferreira; Osaze De Rosario.

What time is the Toluca vs Seattle Sounders match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 5, at 10:00 PM ET. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement