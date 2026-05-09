Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Toronto FC receive Inter Miami in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Find out here all the details of the game, when, where, and how to catch this showdown live in the USA.

Toronto FC will square off with Inter Miami in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA on Apple TV]

After a 4-3 loss to Orlando City SC in the latest edition of the Florida Derby, Inter Miami enter their next matchup under pressure to regain momentum in the Eastern Conference race. Lionel Messi’s team is winless in its last two matches and can’t afford many more slipups.

Standing in the way are Toronto FC, which sit eighth in the standings with 14 points and views this showdown as a major opportunity to strengthen their playoff push against a direct competitor.

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When will the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Toronto FC take on Inter Miami this Saturday, May 9, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan Osorio of Toronto FC – Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Toronto FC and Inter Miami live in the USA.